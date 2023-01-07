Senator Hackworth holds event for constituents, says a goal for the 2023 legislative session is a life at conception bill

Hackworth holds breakfast and rally in Richlands.
Hackworth holds breakfast and rally in Richlands.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Virginia state senator Travis Hackworth held a breakfast and rally in his home town of Richlands this morning.

Hackworth said the purpose of the event was to kick off the 2023 legislative session, which begins this Wednesday.

We asked Hackworth his goals for the upcoming session.

”We will be doing a life at conception bill. That’s a big bill that we will be carrying. And that will be co-sponsored by senator Newman, who is a part of leadership at the Republican congress,” said Hackworth.

Aside from the life at conception bill, Hackworth said he wants to focus on drone regulation and high power bills.

He added that he wants to hear from his constituents this session, find out how to get in touch with the senator here.

