Overcast tonight turns into showers overnight.

Chance for freezing rain early tomorrow morning
Winter weather advisory in effect until tomorrow morning
Winter weather advisory in effect until tomorrow morning(WVVA WEATHER)
By Alivia Colon
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today we started off our weekend on a dry note, but temperatures are quickly dropping as we move closer to the beginning of the work week. Tonight, we are looking at near/below freezing temperatures and mostly overcast skies developing, but showers could begin as early as midnight, and areas in the mountains could even see a light dusting of snow.

Tonight, is mostly clear but showers could start as early as midnight
Tonight, is mostly clear but showers could start as early as midnight(WVVA WEATHER)

Early tomorrow morning, a winter weather advisory comes into effect for most of our region particularly over the Appalachians. This advisory highlights a chance for freezing rain, sleet, and light ice accumulations under tenth of an inch early in the morning and late at night. This advisory is in effect until Monday around 7am. Plan for potential slippery road conditions.

Tomorrow morning sees the potential for wintry mix
Tomorrow morning sees the potential for wintry mix(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow evening showers continue, and temperatures drop back down to the freezing zone, and a chance for flurries rises moving into Monday morning.

Freezing rain turns into rain tomorrow
Freezing rain turns into rain tomorrow(WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer Mall Shooting Arrests
Multiple arrests made in Mercer Mall shooting
Vain Colby: The Final Bow
Vain Colby: The Final Bow
Sunday will mark one month since 14-year-old Kierra Jackson was discovered deceased in her...
Kierra Jackson’s death: What we know as the one month anniversary approaches
Luke Bostic shoots a free throw in the Blue Tornado's game against Grundy
Richlands basketball player inspires coaches and teammates through play
Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.
6-year-old student shoots, injures teacher at Virginia elementary school

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Sunday is looking to be dry.
We’ll dry up tomorrow, but more wet weather is on the way.
Full Forecast (01/06)
Full Forecast (01/06)
A few flurries and light snow showers are possible for those north of I-64 this morning;...
Cooler weather returns to the region