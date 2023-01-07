Overcast tonight turns into showers overnight.

Today we started off our weekend on a dry note, but temperatures are quickly dropping as we move closer to the beginning of the work week. Tonight, we are looking at near/below freezing temperatures and mostly overcast skies developing, but showers could begin as early as midnight, and areas in the mountains could even see a light dusting of snow.

Early tomorrow morning, a winter weather advisory comes into effect for most of our region particularly over the Appalachians. This advisory highlights a chance for freezing rain, sleet, and light ice accumulations under tenth of an inch early in the morning and late at night. This advisory is in effect until Monday around 7am. Plan for potential slippery road conditions.

Tomorrow evening showers continue, and temperatures drop back down to the freezing zone, and a chance for flurries rises moving into Monday morning.

