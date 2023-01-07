Judah Price wins WV Gatorade Player of the Year

Coal City, W.Va. (WVVA) - After a phenomenal year for Independence, winning the Class AA state championship, rushing for 2,587 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 396 points, senior running back Judah Price was awarded the 2022 West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year. Price also won the Kennedy and Curt Warner awards this season.

