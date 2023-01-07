Greenbrier East battles back to top Huntington in pivotal 4A clash

#8 Spartans beat #4 Highlanders
By Josh Widman
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Spartans continue to find ways to win.

Greenbrier East was down 18 at one point but chipped away at the deficit and made plays down the stretch to emerge with the win.

Adam Seams put up a triple double (13 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) and Goose Gabbert dropped 23 points in the come-from-behind victory.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer Mall Shooting Arrests
Multiple arrests made in Mercer Mall shooting
Sunday will mark one month since 14-year-old Kierra Jackson was discovered deceased in her...
Kierra Jackson’s death: What we know as the one month anniversary approaches
Luke Bostic shoots a free throw in the Blue Tornado's game against Grundy
Richlands basketball player inspires coaches and teammates through play
Vain Colby: The Final Bow
Vain Colby: The Final Bow
Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.
6-year-old student shoots, injures teacher at Virginia elementary school

Latest News

Judah Price wins WV Gatorade Player of the Year
Judah Price wins WV Gatorade Player of the Year
Judah Price wins WV Gatorade Player of the Year
Judah Price wins WV Gatorade Player of the Year
James Monroe vs. Shady Spring
Shady Spring claws back to win instant classic with James Monroe
Huntington vs. Greenbrier East
Huntington vs. Greenbrier East