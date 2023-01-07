Greenbrier East battles back to top Huntington in pivotal 4A clash

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Spartans continue to find ways to win.

Greenbrier East was down 18 at one point but chipped away at the deficit and made plays down the stretch to emerge with the win.

Adam Seams put up a triple double (13 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) and Goose Gabbert dropped 23 points in the come-from-behind victory.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.