Beckley Water and Raleigh County PSD optimistic on water service restoration

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local leaders in Raleigh County provided an update on the ongoing effort to restore water service to customers in the county on Saturday.

According to a representative from Beckley Water, as of Saturday morning the overall situation was improving after a “successful night.” The representative said the Prosperity tank had reached more than 100 ft. in water and was continuing to build on that. The tank in Midway was reported to see an increase as well, along with Sophia and Fitz Knob continuing to hold water well.

Beckley Water reported customers continued to find leaks however, with three discovered since an update on Friday. The company also reported that as of 6:30p.m. Friday, a boil water notice had been lifted for its entire service area.

According to a representative from the Raleigh County Public Service District, around midnight Saturday morning, the PSD reported water heading in to Slab Fork, along with a warning that the process is slow to see full restoration. The representative added that more customers should see water service return as the day continues on Saturday.

Raleigh County PSD also reported they planned to begin feeding more water into Sundial on Saturday, including side streets through effected areas. The PSD representative remained optimistic on restoration, while warning that the process could be slow at times.

An update on school closures in Raleigh County is expected from Sunday’s update, WVVA will work to provide more updates as they become available.

