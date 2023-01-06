We’ll dry up tomorrow, but more wet weather is on the way.

Tomorrow we will see mainly cloudy conditions.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight, temperatures will be dropping down into the low 30s. Conditions tonight will be mainly cloudy, though we could still see a stray snow shower in the upper elevations. Tonight, the winds will calm down a bit as well.

Tonight's temperatures will be near freezing again.
Tomorrow we are looking to remain dry. The models that were showing us getting rain or snow have fizzled out and come to a consensus of mainly dry conditions. Temperatures Saturday will be reaching into the 40s, though heavier cloud cover will serve to make it a little cooler.

Sunday is looking to be dry.
As we head closer to midnight, clouds will build in, bringing us the chance for some wintry weather on Sunday. We could see some freezing rain in the eastern parts of the region Sunday morning, transitioning to a wintry mix by the afternoon. Sunday night into Monday morning we are looking at the system to change into all snow. More details as we get closer.

A wintry mix is heading our way Sunday.
At the middle of next week things look to warm up a bit with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Just about every day seems to have a slight chance of precipitation, but for right now the main system is heading our way Sunday / Monday.

