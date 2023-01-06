VIDEO: Man stops thieves from stealing SUV on Christmas Day

A New Orleans man reportedly stopped thieves from stealing his vehicle on Christmas Day. (Source: WDSU, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM ANONYMOUS VIEWER, CNN)
By Travers Mackel
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) - A security camera reportedly captured the moments a New Orleans man stopped thieves trying to steal his vehicle on Christmas Day.

The reported carjacking victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the incident happened when he was dropping off a Christmas present at a neighbor’s house.

The man can be seen in the video walking up to the home with what appears to be a gift in his hand. He said he left his red SUV running as he only expected his delivery to take about 60 seconds.

However, that’s when two men in a silver SUV could also be seen on the video stopping next to the man’s vehicle. One of the alleged carjackers jumped out of the vehicle and into the man’s SUV.

The man said he saw what was happening and jumped into action to stop his vehicle from being stolen.

Surveillance video shows the man running back to his SUV. He ended up standing in front of his vehicle, climbing on the roof, and try to grab the suspected carjacker through the sunroof.

After a few seconds, the man said he was able to get the suspected car thief’s jacket off and force him out of the vehicle.

Surveillance video shows the man getting his vehicle back at the end of the ordeal. But security experts warn of dealing with these types of situations.

“Your adrenaline is going, but you have to think that most of these people are armed,” said Mike Cahn, a former New Orleans police commander.

According to Cahn, people in the city are frustrated with crime, but they shouldn’t take matters into their own hands.

“It’s dangerous. In this situation, get as much information as you can, try and get a good description of the perpetrators and let them go,” Cahn said. “Again, it’s property, it can be replaced.”

Authorities in New Orleans said car thefts rose in the city by 35% in 2022.

