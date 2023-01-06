VA minimum wage rises to $12 with the new year

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Va. (WVVA) - The Commonwealth of Virginia started off 2023 with a new minimum wage: $12 an hour. One dollar higher than the previous wage.

The state has a plan in place to reach $15 an hour by 2026.

WVVA spoke with a representative for the Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board about what the increase means for workers in the Commonwealth.

“I do think that it will be a great thing for workers. With inflation and the rising cost of goods I think this is a welcome relief, the increased minimum wage,” said Rachel Patton, Director of Business Services for the Board.

Patton added that businesses in Virginia may begin to raise their starting pay beyond $12 to stay competitive when recruiting for the workforce.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday will mark one month since 14-year-old Kierra Jackson was discovered deceased in her...
Kierra Jackson’s death: What we know as the one month anniversary approaches
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
Kobe Brown in court with his attorney Tim Lupardis
McDowell murder suspect accepts plea deal
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Health experts discuss possibility of Damar Hamlin’s injury

Latest News

Doctor or psychiatrist consulting and diagnostic examining stressful woman patient on obstetric...
Doctors highlight the importance of health screening for the new year
Mary Hogan's award winning photo.
Artist Feature: Award winning photographer Mary Hogan
Friday update
Raleigh Co. EOC gives Friday update on water crisis
Mercer Mall Shooting Arrests
Multiple arrests made in Mercer Mall shooting