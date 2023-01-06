VA minimum wage rises to $12 with the new year

Va. (WVVA) - The Commonwealth of Virginia started off 2023 with a new minimum wage: $12 an hour. One dollar higher than the previous wage.

The state has a plan in place to reach $15 an hour by 2026.

WVVA spoke with a representative for the Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board about what the increase means for workers in the Commonwealth.

“I do think that it will be a great thing for workers. With inflation and the rising cost of goods I think this is a welcome relief, the increased minimum wage,” said Rachel Patton, Director of Business Services for the Board.

Patton added that businesses in Virginia may begin to raise their starting pay beyond $12 to stay competitive when recruiting for the workforce.

