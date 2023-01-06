Richlands basketball player inspires coaches and teammates through play

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Luke Bostic is a sophomore at Richlands High School. He does pretty well in school and plays center on the JV squad. Luke is not the average player: he’s an amputee. He lost his left leg in a lawn mower accident when he was just six years old. Since then he’s been playing his favorite sport at every level and he says he leaves it all on the court.

“I just give it my all, give it my best. I do it out here on the court and give it my all,” said Bostic.

Luke says although he was young when it happened he remembers the excruciating pain and the decision being made to have his leg amputated. He says while his prosthetic makes him look different, no teammate has ever treated him differently.

“Even when I was in middle school. I like all the teams, I like this team too. I like my coaches too. They keep pushing me in practice and in games, they treat me as good as gold,” said Bostic.

First year coach Darrell Wess says coaching Luke has been a unique experience because he’s teaching and learning at the same time.

“I would explain Luke as an inspiration. A motivated individual who’s willing to push himself and I think he sets the standard for the other players on the team. When they see an individual who’s overcome his obstacles throughout his life and he’s out here every day pushing through those, working hard. You know, not giving up,” said Wess.

Luke recently received a new prosthetic leg and he says it’s upped his game, improving his performance. But the upgrade wasn’t cheap. People in the community pitched in. Coach Wess says it did more than elevate Luke’s ability, it also lifted his morale.’

“So when he got that. He came in here to practice and was able to perform a little higher level. His confidence was high. I mean I think it’s something that just picks the whole team up and everyone’s willing to kind of push themselves a little further seeing a guy like that,” said Wess.

Luke is not sidelined by his amputation, he’s grabbing rebounds and he’s putting points on the board for the Blue Tornado when they play. This young man is not letting the loss of a limb keep him out of the game.

