Raleigh Co. EOC gives Friday update on water crisis

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jonathan Stanley gave a Beckley water update stating that they had another good night last night.

Glade tanks are now full. Prosperity is not yet at a hundred feet of water, but it is making progress. The Fitzpatrick Park tank water is holding well, and Glen White/Trap Hill is also making significant progress. Midway and Sophia tanks are holding very well.

Several residences have been cut off due to leaking water lines in Beckley, including residents on Smoot Street, Antonio Avenue, and F Street.

The Beckley West Apartments are receiving help locating leaks and identifying the source of the problem.

Car washes will be turned on today by Beckley Water and monitored closely.

Raleigh County PSD also gave an updated report.

A couple of customers in Slab Fork are still experiencing issues due to air blocks in the line. Those issues are being worked on today, Fri. Jan. 6., by the PSD.

Acord Mountain homes are still without water, but everyone else should be reporting water today and throughout the night due to water pressure improvements.

Dry Creek tank is also holding water and Naoma residents should start to see water pumped in their direction today.

Trap Hill tank in the Bolt area is doing well and residents in higher elevations are still without water should start seeing water today.

Water Distribution locations and times: Trap Hill Volunteer Fire 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Sundial Church 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Coal River Fire Dept. 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. (includes showers) Showers at Whitesville Fire Dept. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Raleigh County Sheriffs Dept. is going to set up water distribution site on Route 1 today.

Raleigh County BOE will make a decision on Sunday regarding school next week.

Any residents who have been without water and see their water return should boil water for 24 hours before consumption.

