New River CTC Day Three: Flying Eagles and Raiders win. Lady Flying Eagles lose a tough one to Highlanders.

Liberty defeats Greenbrier West in boys. Woodrow Wilson loses to Huntington in girls. Woodrow Wilson defeats Pikeview in boys.
New River CTC Day Three: Flying Eagles and Raiders win. Lady Flying Eagles lose a tough one to Highlanders.
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - For Day Three of the New River CTC had two tight games to start and a runaway for the final.

First game faced the Liberty Raiders and Greenbrier West Cavaliers. The Cavaliers would lose two in a row after losing on Day Two, but kept it close with Raiders, falling 63-55.

Second game faced the Woodrow Wilson lady Flying Eagles in girl’s basketball against the Huntington Highlanders. It was a back-and-forth affair all night, as the Flying Eagles trailed by eight at half, led by seven at one point in the fourth, but lose in the last minute 52-48.

In the final game, the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles faced the Pikeview Panthers in boy’s basketball. The Flying Eagles were flying all night, and the Panthers lose two in a row, as the Flying Eagles win 66-26.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday will mark one month since 14-year-old Kierra Jackson was discovered deceased in her...
Kierra Jackson’s death: What we know as the one month anniversary approaches
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
Kobe Brown in court with his attorney Tim Lupardis
McDowell murder suspect accepts plea deal
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Health experts discuss possibility of Damar Hamlin’s injury

Latest News

New River CTC Day Three: Flying Eagles and Raiders win. Lady Flying Eagles lose a tough one to...
New River CTC Day Three: Flying Eagles and Raiders win. Lady Flying Eagles lose a tough one to Highlanders.
West Liberty vs. Concord MBB
West Liberty outpaces Concord, Mountain Lions’ win streak ends at five
New River CTC Invitational Day Two: Patriots, Warriors get tight wins. Lady Warriors lose first...
New River CTC Invitational Day Two: Patriots, Warriors get tight wins. Lady Warriors lose first game
New River CTC Invitational Day Two: Patriots, Warriors get tight wins. Lady Warriors lose first...
New River CTC Invitational Day Two: Patriots, Warriors get tight wins. Lady Warriors lose first game