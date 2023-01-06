New River CTC Day Three: Flying Eagles and Raiders win. Lady Flying Eagles lose a tough one to Highlanders.
Liberty defeats Greenbrier West in boys. Woodrow Wilson loses to Huntington in girls. Woodrow Wilson defeats Pikeview in boys.
Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - For Day Three of the New River CTC had two tight games to start and a runaway for the final.
First game faced the Liberty Raiders and Greenbrier West Cavaliers. The Cavaliers would lose two in a row after losing on Day Two, but kept it close with Raiders, falling 63-55.
Second game faced the Woodrow Wilson lady Flying Eagles in girl’s basketball against the Huntington Highlanders. It was a back-and-forth affair all night, as the Flying Eagles trailed by eight at half, led by seven at one point in the fourth, but lose in the last minute 52-48.
In the final game, the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles faced the Pikeview Panthers in boy’s basketball. The Flying Eagles were flying all night, and the Panthers lose two in a row, as the Flying Eagles win 66-26.
