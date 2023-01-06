The Lil’ Tony Memorial Basketball Classic is this Saturday

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The community is invited to attend the inaugural Lil’ Tony Webster Memorial Basketball Classic this Saturday at the Brush Fork Armory.

Lil’ Tony passed away from an aneurysm at 17 years old in 2019. Since then his father has worked to keep his memory alive . We spoke to Lil’ Tony’s father- who is also Bluefield High School’s assistant basketball coach- about what the event means to him.

”It means a lot. Anytime I get to honor my son and bring out some quality basketball. And do some things the kids like to do- that he liked to do. And to get the community involved really means a lot,” said Tony Webster Sr.

The tournament begins at noon and there will also be raffles for attendees, including one for a diamond ring. All funds raised from Saturday’s games will go towards a scholarship fund for Mercer County Students .

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday will mark one month since 14-year-old Kierra Jackson was discovered deceased in her...
Kierra Jackson’s death: What we know as the one month anniversary approaches
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
Kobe Brown in court with his attorney Tim Lupardis
McDowell murder suspect accepts plea deal
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Health experts discuss possibility of Damar Hamlin’s injury

Latest News

Mercer Mall Shooting Arrests
Multiple arrests made in Mercer Mall shooting
Luke Bostic shoots a free throw in the Blue Tornado's game against Grundy
Richlands basketball player inspires coaches and teammates through play
This flu season compounded by new strain of COVID
This flu season compounded by new strain of COVID
This flu season compounded by new strain of COVID
This flu season compounded by new strain of COVID