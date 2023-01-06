The Lil’ Tony Memorial Basketball Classic is this Saturday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The community is invited to attend the inaugural Lil’ Tony Webster Memorial Basketball Classic this Saturday at the Brush Fork Armory.

Lil’ Tony passed away from an aneurysm at 17 years old in 2019. Since then his father has worked to keep his memory alive . We spoke to Lil’ Tony’s father- who is also Bluefield High School’s assistant basketball coach- about what the event means to him.

”It means a lot. Anytime I get to honor my son and bring out some quality basketball. And do some things the kids like to do- that he liked to do. And to get the community involved really means a lot,” said Tony Webster Sr.

The tournament begins at noon and there will also be raffles for attendees, including one for a diamond ring. All funds raised from Saturday’s games will go towards a scholarship fund for Mercer County Students .

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.