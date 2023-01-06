Doctors highlight the importance of health screening for the new year

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - There are many diseases unique to both women and men. Screenings and check ups for both are equally as important. January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and doctors say the disease poses a big threat to unvaccinated women or those not getting regular pap tests done.

“Over ninety percent of cervical cancer cases are caused by the HPV virus or the human papillomavirus. Which is a virus that is transmitted through sexual activity,” said Dr. Alexandra Matthews with Clinch Valley Health.

Dr. Matthews says the virus is pretty common and can be treated when found to prevent cancer. Another disease that takes the lives of women is breast cancer. Dr. Matthews says she typically begins screening women for breast cancer when they turn 40 to help save lives.

“If someone were to have higher risk factors such as a first degree relative or a history of breast cancer in the family then I would typically start screening earlier,” said Dr. Matthews.

When it comes to cancers affecting men, prostate cancer is one of the most common. Dr. Joseph Cutrone is a urologist with Princeton Community Hospital. He says men should not shy away from starting health screenings in a timely manner to catch warning signs before it’s too late.

“In regards to prostate cancer you start following that that blood test value. Because just one blood test one year doesn’t always give you the picture. It’s year by year and how it changes. So regarding what will preventative screening do for you, well at least in one factor, in prostate cancer, it’s early detection.” said Dr. Cutrone.

Dr. Cutrone says there are other things men should watch for as well like blood in the urine or the possibility of having low testosterone.

“I think it’s rather safer than sorry. I think if you have insurance and you’re able to affordably see the doctor it’s going to help you in the long run. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve seen quote unquote no past medical history and they come in with cancer from their toenails to their earlobes,” said Dr. Cutrone.

Both doctors agree that keeping up with annual screenings could save your life.

