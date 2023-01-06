Del. Gearheart shares priorities as incoming W.Va. GOP House Whip

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Delegate Marty Gearheart (R-Mercer County) will be the House Majority Whip in W.Va.’s statehouse for the 2023 session. The position is set to make Del. Gearheart one of the top-ranking Republicans in the state legislature.

In an interview with WVVA, Del. Gearheart spoke on his priorities as he takes on the new role as Majority Whip. While Del. Gearheart spoke on a number of what he sees as high-importance issues, it appeared reforming W.Va. law surrounding personal income tax was at the top of his list.

“Formulating tax relief for the citizens of West Virginia is going to be a pretty big lift,” said Del. Gearheart. “I think all of us agree that tax relief is due for the people of West Virginia. We have large, large surpluses, but how to do it is going to be a real struggle.”

2023′s regular session of the W.Va. legislature is set to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Republicans hold supermajorities in both the State House and State Senate.

