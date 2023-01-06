Cooler weather returns to the region

High temperatures will only top off in the 30s and low 40s today
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A few flurries and light snow showers will continue throughout the morning hours mainly for those north of I-64. Otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies today and cooler temperatures. Highs will only top off in the 30s and low 40s.

A few flurries and light snow showers are possible for those north of I-64 this morning; otherwise, we'll see mainly cloudy skies.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight with a slight chance of a few flurries late. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.(WVVA WEATHER)

A warm front will approach our region tomorrow morning. We MIGHT see a few flurries make their way into the southern portion of the viewing area, but most will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. A mix of sun and clouds is expected Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A few flurries are possible for some tomorrow morning, but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.(WVVA WEATHER)

On Sunday, an area of low pressure will bring some rain showers and possibly some sleet and freezing rain for the eastern portion of the region. Temperatures will top off in the 30s and low 40s for most.

An area of low pressure will bring rain with some sleet and freezing rain mixing in for some on Sunday.(WVVA WEATHER)

We should dry up for much of next week and temperatures look to warm up slightly with highs in the 40s for most midweek. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

