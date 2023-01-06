Artist Feature: Award winning photographer Mary Hogan

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Photographer and encaustic artist Mary Hogan is a Maryland native, but she has made Tazewell County her home and her artwork’s inspiration.

“The natural beauty of the area attracted me because I am a photographer and have been for many years ad-vocationally. I did a lot of research and just landed on this area because it is so beautiful. And having moved here I haven’t been disappointed,” said Hogan.

WVVA came to learn of Hogan’s talents when it was announced that she won the Scenic Trees category for a photography contest put on by the conservation group Scenic Virginia. The photo is of fall foliage and a dilapidated barn in Thompson Valley.

“It had such a peaceful feel to me. Besides having the beautiful, gorgeous colors of the season. The barn, the light was right. It really represented Appalachia I thought,” said Hogan.

Hogan’s photos have made quite a splash on her Facebook page for her studio Lakeview Arts. We asked her what it meant to her to have so much positive feedback on her work.

“You know the people here - and that’s something I didn’t realize before moving here- the people here are the most warm and special people I have ever known. And I am delighted to be able to share the area with people who have lived here in the past or people that might want to visit or move here. I strongly encourage it,” Hogan said.

Aside from gorgeous landscapes, Hogan also works in encaustics which is beeswax sometimes mixed with pigment. She often glazes her photos with wax, and sometimes even creates an entire piece of work from wax alone.

If you’d like to learn more about encaustic art from Hogan herself, she will be teaching a class on the subject at the Art Center in New River Valley in March.

Hogan also has prints and original works for sale, you can contact her through the Lakeview Arts page on Facebook.

