16-year-old high school student dies after ‘medical emergency’ during sporting event

Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.
Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.(KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 16-year-old high school student in the south Las Vegas Valley died after a “medical emergency” during an athletic event Thursday night, according to the school’s principal.

In a letter sent to parents Friday morning, Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away. The school and the entire district mourn the loss of this young life.”

He continued, writing that the student “suffered a medical emergency during an athletic event.”

Salzman said staff immediately began rendering medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived. However, she did not survive.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the student as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. Her cause and manner of death are still pending as of Friday morning.

The letter said the district’s Crisis Response Team will be available for anyone who may need their services.

No further information was provided.

Hughes’ death comes amid Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recovery after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday will mark one month since 14-year-old Kierra Jackson was discovered deceased in her...
Kierra Jackson’s death: What we know as the one month anniversary approaches
Search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake enters 4th day... 1.5.23
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
Kobe Brown in court with his attorney Tim Lupardis
McDowell murder suspect accepts plea deal
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
Luke Bostic shoots a free throw in the Blue Tornado's game against Grundy
Richlands basketball player inspires coaches and teammates through play

Latest News

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday he thinks the votes will improve. (Source: CNN/Pool)
McCarthy predicts improvement in speaker vote count
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy nears victory for speaker after grueling fight
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low, the Labor Department said Friday.
Cooler hiring and milder pay gains could aid inflation fight
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
The January 6th riot brought change to Capitol Hill, politics