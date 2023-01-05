West Liberty outpaces Concord, Mountain Lions’ win streak ends at five

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Liberty scored in bunches and outgunned Concord from beyond the arc.

It was frantic first half with both teams flying up the court. The Mountain Lions kept it competitive but the Hilltoppers answered every run they made.

West Liberty won 113-97. Concord’s win streak ends at five.

The Lady Mountain Lions also fell to the Hilltoppers. The Concord women lost 87-74. The teams were tied at 69 late in the game.

