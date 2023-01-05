Self-defense class coming to Raleigh County

Family Martial Arts in Beckley is hosting a free self-defense seminar for ages 8 and up.
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Family Martial Arts and Gracie Jiu Jitsu in Beckley will be hosting a seminar for self-defense on Sat. Jan. 7.

They will be offering three classes during the seminar which include:

Women in PowerWomen only ages 13 & up
Combative ProgramMen and Women ages 13 & up
Gracie Bully Proof 101Children ages 8 to 12

“For women, men, and children it’s important because again you come in and you start learning techniques and it translates into real life. Everyone starts, almost everyone starts because they want to learn self-defense,” said Jason Wilcox, Owner & Chief Instructor of Family Martial Arts.

The self-defense class is free to first time students and will be held at Family Martial Arts located in the Beckley Plaza.

“I think everyone should try it honestly. It’s a great program. Here is probably the best of the best that you can get. It’s just awesome it’s good to learn, good to know, good to have yourself ready for,” said Ace England, student at Family Martial Arts.

If you want to know more about the classes being held this weekend or when future classes will be available, you can visit their website here.

