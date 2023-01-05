Reps. Miller and Griffith share thoughts on battle for Speaker of the House

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. House of Representatives remained without a speaker Wednesday evening, as Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was unable to secure the 218 votes needed to be elected speaker. It was the first time in 100 years the House of Representatives had seen more than one ballot for the role.

In the Two Virginias, Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) said it was past time for her party to move forward behind Rep. McCarthy. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) appeared to agree, but noted he did not mind some debate in the meantime.

“The American people voted for us because they wanted us to do our job,” said Rep. Miller. “So those people are keeping us from doing our job at this point,” in reference to Republican house members voting against leader McCarthy for speaker.

“People always think that a republic based on democratic principals should run smoothly,” said Rep. Griffith. “It was designed not to run smoothly. That’s why we have checks and balances.”

Reps. Griffith and Miller both added they would continue to support Rep. McCarthy in his bid for speaker.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
Princeton Community Hospital welcomes the first baby of the 2023
Princeton Community Hospital welcomes the first baby of the 2023
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
Officials say a scaffolding collapse left three people dead and two injured on East Morehead...
3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte

Latest News

Mercer County's unincorporated areas received $1.5 million.
Mercer County leaders excited as dilapidated structure demolition continues
Mercer County leaders excited as dilapidated structure demolition continues
Mercer County leaders excited as dilapidated structure demolition continues
Reps. Miller and Griffith share thoughts on battle for Speaker of the House
Reps. Miller and Griffith share thoughts on battle for Speaker of the House
Tickets are on sale now for the Jan. 20 comedy show.
A night of laughs: comedian putting on show at Granada Theater