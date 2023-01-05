Reps. Miller and Griffith share thoughts on battle for Speaker of the House

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. House of Representatives remained without a speaker Wednesday evening, as Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was unable to secure the 218 votes needed to be elected speaker. It was the first time in 100 years the House of Representatives had seen more than one ballot for the role.

In the Two Virginias, Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) said it was past time for her party to move forward behind Rep. McCarthy. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) appeared to agree, but noted he did not mind some debate in the meantime.

“The American people voted for us because they wanted us to do our job,” said Rep. Miller. “So those people are keeping us from doing our job at this point,” in reference to Republican house members voting against leader McCarthy for speaker.

“People always think that a republic based on democratic principals should run smoothly,” said Rep. Griffith. “It was designed not to run smoothly. That’s why we have checks and balances.”

Reps. Griffith and Miller both added they would continue to support Rep. McCarthy in his bid for speaker.

