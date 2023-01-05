Raleigh Co. EOC gives Thursday update on water crisis

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Significant progress is being made by all reports.

According to Jonathan Stanely with Beckley Water, they cut off a few large service lines with breaks found yesterday.

Glen White/ Trap Hill is up significantly, and Fitzpatrick is improving at a quicker pace.

As of yesterday, Tams was still being supplied by Beckley Water with a full flow.

Prosperity Tank is gaining 10-12 feet every day. A few customers on Jim King Road are still experiencing low pressure. Later today, we should see all of those customers back in water without low pressure.

Stanely also said he felt they were at a good point to re-open car washes on Friday morning.

Shane Bragg with Raleigh County PSD also made an update.

They’re turning a corner along Route 3. Only roughly 400 people are still without water. Helen, Amigo should see water back on Thursday thanks to progress being made in water pressure at Tams tank.

Arnett and Posey-Saxon are now making gains and Bolt should have normal pressure back. Dry Creek will start filling their water Thursday.

Sundial and Stickney are still facing a roughly two to three day wait for water. Three days for areas below Sundial.

911 leaders are working to refocus assistance to Whitesville area as other areas re-gain water.

The re-opening of schools is looking optimistic for next week, according to 911 Director John Zilinski, but an official decision will be made at Sunday’s meeting.”

According to Raleigh County Sheriff JC Canaday, their offices on Eisenhower Drive and Glen Daniel detachment have water available for residents in need.

Showers will still be open at Lester on Central Avenue for anyone who needs them.

Water distribution location and time Sophia 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sundial 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Trap Hill from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Coal River: Currently open until 7 p.m.

