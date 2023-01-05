A night of laughs: comedian putting on show at Granada Theater

Tickets are on sale now for the Jan. 20 comedy show.
Tickets are on sale now for the Jan. 20 comedy show.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Comedian Jeff Allen is set to perform at the historic Granada in downtown Bluefield, W.Va on Fri. Jan. 20 from 7-8:30 p.m. The cost is $35 for reserved seats and $50 for VIP. You can go here to get more information.

Tim Smith, director of The 315 Company, an entertainment ministry, spoke to WVVA’s Melinda Zosh about the upcoming show on Wed. Jan. 4.

If you have an idea for an interview segment, email Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
Princeton Community Hospital welcomes the first baby of the 2023
Princeton Community Hospital welcomes the first baby of the 2023
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Health experts discuss possibility of Damar Hamlin’s injury

Latest News

Reps. Miller and Griffith share thoughts on battle for Speaker of the House
Reps. Miller and Griffith share thoughts on battle for Speaker of the House
Raleigh County leaders give Wednesday update on water crisis
There are two new shops in the growing business landscape of Main Street in the Town of Tazewell.
New businesses make Tazewell’s growing Main Street home
Small goals may make more effective New Year’s resolutions say experts
Small goals may make more effective New Year’s resolutions say experts