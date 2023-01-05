A night of laughs: comedian putting on show at Granada Theater

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Comedian Jeff Allen is set to perform at the historic Granada in downtown Bluefield, W.Va on Fri. Jan. 20 from 7-8:30 p.m. The cost is $35 for reserved seats and $50 for VIP. You can go here to get more information.

Tim Smith, director of The 315 Company, an entertainment ministry, spoke to WVVA’s Melinda Zosh about the upcoming show on Wed. Jan. 4.

If you have an idea for an interview segment, email Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.