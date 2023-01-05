New River CTC Invitational Day Two: Patriots, Warriors get tight wins. Lady Warriors lose first game

By Jon Surratt
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Day Two of the New River CTC Invitational, there were two boys and one girls basketball games.

In the first game the Independence Patriots took on the Greenbrier West Cavaliers in a tight defensive battle where then Patriots would come away with it 49-46.

The second game saw the Wyoming East Lady Warriors take on the Spring Valley Timberwolves. Despite a late comeback attempt by the Lady Warriors the Timberwolves prevail 49-36.

Then for the final game of the night saw the Wyoming East Warriors take on the Pikeview Panthers in boy’s basketball. The Warriors started the game on a 19-6 run, in part to Jackson Danielson’s two and ones, but the Panthers clawed back to force overtime at 41-41. The Warriors would prevail from there winning 53-50.

