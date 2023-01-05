Mercer County leaders excited as dilapidated structure demolition continues

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders in Bluefield, W.Va. said Wednesday that now is the time for landowners to address their dilapidated structures. According to a building code official with the city, as of Wednesday there were around nine months left to see the state foot the bill for demolishing such buildings.

Previously, many landowners would see a lien put on their property, sometimes upwards of $10,000 to cover the demolition cost. But now, since receiving $1.5 million in grant funding from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, the city said it’s a different story.

“The process hasn’t changed,” said Alex Ellison, Building Code Official with Bluefield, W.Va.. “But after it’s all said and done we’ll put a lien on that property. The funding comes from the city’s budget. But now we’ve got state funding. While we’ve got that funding, there’s no liens put on those properties.”

Ellison said the money would run dry around Sept. of 2023, giving residents around 12 months total to address any issues.

Those interested in learning more about the city’s offerings regarding dilapidated structures are urged to reach out to Bluefield, W.Va.’s Code Enforcement Office.

