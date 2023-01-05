Kierra Jackson’s death: What we know as the one month anniversary approaches

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sunday will mark one month since fourteen year old Kierra Jackson was found deceased in her Princeton home.

WVVA has been following the case since Jackson was reported missing on the 3rd of December.

Let’s review what we know...

On December 2nd, Jackson’s mother’s boyfriend- Roderick Neal-is charged with domestic battery. He is then bailed out by Jackson’s mother.

The following day Jackson is reported missing.

Five days later on December 8th Jackson is found deceased in her home.

On December 11th, shots were fired at that home.

Later that day - public outcry for answers at the Mercer County Courthouse. Hundreds from our area and out of state attended a “Justice for Kierra” rally.

At that protest WVVA spoke with a woman who knew Jackson since she was very young.

“I’ve seen first hand the abuse that goes on in that home. It’s crushing. Could I have done more? What more could I have done if the system is not backing me? I can’t go in there and move those kids myself.” said Shawna Robinette

On December 22nd WVVA learned that Jackson’s autopsy was completed and that Princeton police were present for that.

However, it could take up to 240 days for the entire report to be released. So far not even a preliminary report has been shared.

On Thursday, we spoke with Princeton police chef Tim Gray who says his department does not have information to release to the public at this time.

It’s been a month of community members mourning with more questions than answers. WVVA will continue to follow this heartbreaking story and will share information as we learn it.

