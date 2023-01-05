Cooler temperatures with a few snow showers are expected as we wrap up the week

A drier but cooler day is in store for our region today. Mainly sunny skies are expected as high temperatures rise into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Clouds will increase tonight and that’ll lead to a few upslope snow showers at times along our western facing slopes. We’ll be breezy at times with winds out of the west/northwest. Low temperatures will drop down into the 20s and low 30s tonight.

A few upslope snow showers will continue throughout the morning hours of Friday; otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies. Little or no snow accumulation is expected for most; however, we could see over an inch in the highest elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Temperatures will be much colder on Friday with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

We are keeping an eye on this weekend as an area of low pressure will move by. It’ll bring some rain and snow showers at times. There isn’t a lot of moisture associated with this system so not much rain or snow accumulation is expected.

Seasonable temperatures are expected as we head into next week with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

