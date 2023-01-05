Cold air returns tonight as temperatures drop.

Temperatures drop down into the 30s.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Things will cool down pretty quickly tonight as we see overnight lows dropping into the low 30s. We will see partly cloudy skies, but the chance of some upslope snow flurries exists through tomorrow morning. We will see a little bit of wind tonight as well, blowing in from the west. Snow flurries will be mainly along our western facing slopes and could begin as early as 1 AM tonight.

Tonight temperatures will be back down in the 30s.
Heading into tomorrow morning, most of us are looking at temperatures to stay within the 30-degree range for the entire day. Some of us may even be in the upper 20s as we start the day, feeling a lot more like winter. Snow flurries continue to be possible through the morning hours, tapering off after lunch time, staying mainly in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Cloudy skies after lunchtime, giving way to a little bit of sun by the afternoon. Highs on Friday topping off in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow we will see temperatures only reaching into the mid to upper 30s.
Accumulations tonight will be light. Most of us will just see a dusting, though our upper elevation areas, such as Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and Fayette counties, could be seeing a little more.

Some of us could see accumulating snow tonight.
As we look towards the weekend, temperatures will be looking a lot more seasonable, sitting in the upper 30s and low 40s. A system heading our way on Saturday could bring us a mix of snow and rain, which could make things a little slippery. Stay tuned!

