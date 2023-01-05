Bodies removed from Smith Mountain Lake during search for missing boaters

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bodies were removed Thursday morning during a search for two boaters missing in Smith Mountain Lake.

The search had centered since January 2 in the area of the Anthony Ford boat dock in Pittsylvania County. The boaters’ names have not been released. Their boat was recovered Tuesday; the boaters were reported missing Monday.

Virginia Conservation Police and other agencies, including Virginia State Police and volunteer fire departments, had used search boats, divers and sonar to look for the boaters. 10 to 15 divers were planned to be part of the search Thursday.

Recovery efforts had been a challenge because of low visibility, cooler temperatures and deep waters, according to Conservation Police 1st Sgt. Tim Dooley.

