Tazewell County man sentenced to 40 years for crimes against children

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Daniela Mathena of Bluefield, Virginia was sentenced to 40 years in prison for multiple crimes against children that happened between 2018 and 2019. The Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Chris Plaster, says in August of 2022 Mathena pleaded guilty to the charges listed below.

(1) rape of a child under 13 years of age, (2) rape through the use of force, threat, and intimidation, (3) two counts of sodomy by force or victim helplessness, (4) aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13 years of age, (5) aggravated sexual battery of a child between 13 and 14 years of age by force, (6) indecent liberties by a guardian of a child under 15 years of age, and (7) indecent liberties of a child by a parent.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, Kati Asbury, presented evidence to the court at sentencing detailing Mathena’s personal accounts of the abuse he caused the victims to endure for over a year. Asbury argued for the maximum sentence the law would allow based on the magnitude of what Mathena did.

“I would like to thank the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, specifically Chief Deputy Harold Heatley and Detective Michelle Conklin for their hard work and dedication in this matter and all matters of this nature,” said Plaster. “I would also like to thank my Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kati Asbury for the many hours that she devoted to ensuring that the victims in this matter received justice.”

“Most importantly, we want to recognize the courage and the resilience the survivors, in this case, have shown throughout this process. Children are our most precious assets and they should be protected and advocated for at all costs,” said Plaster.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt said he wants to thank his criminal investigation division, the care center, the victim witness assistance program, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for the amount of work that was put into investigating and prosecuting this case.

“Their work is a clear demonstration of the great cooperation and determination that goes into working these types of crimes. This type of criminal activity will not be tolerated in our communities and we pray this verdict has provided some measure of closure to the victims of these heinous crimes,” said Hieatt.

