Small goals may make more effective New Year’s resolutions say experts

By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -New year’s resolutions are perennial for some, but a survey on the website for the Chamber of Commerce finds just 16% of people stick to them, less than one-in-five. Bonnie Allen, the Administrator for the Mercer County Health Department says some people make unrealistic resolutions that can be ineffective and even dangerous. Success may lie with smaller, more obtainable, goals and extra helpings of self-reassurance.

“Positive feedback... to yourself. ‘I can do this.’ ‘Hey, I walked an extra lap today around the mall’ or ‘I walked outside the office and walked around’ or just ‘I drank an extra cup of water today; I can do this,’” says Allen.

Chris Worley, the Director of the Princeton Health & Fitness Center shared the sentiment. He says small changes to start can make a big difference over twelve months.

“You go to a shopping center or store, everybody tries to... park as close as possible. And don’t worry about that... Park farther out. Walk a few extra steps. Take the stairs instead of the elevator. You know, just walk where you need to go instead of driving your car. Anything to get those extra steps in each day makes a big difference,” says Worley.

Worley adds, whether big or small, sticking to resolutions is something we all struggle with, but he adds, it can be done.

