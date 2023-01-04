Ridge Runners hire John McLaren as Manager for 2023

McLaren managed Seattle Mariners for parts of two seasons
By Josh Widman
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners have found a manager with decades of major-league experience.

John McLaren will manage the club this summer. He led the Seattle Mariners from July 2007 to June 2008.

He spent time coaching with Toronto, Boston, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia.

McLaren was a bench coach for 12 seasons, a 3B coach for 7 and a bullpen coach for 5 seasons.

He also coached under Lou Pinella for 14 seasons.

The Ridge Runners open their season on June 6th at Bowen Field against the Pulaski River Turtles.

