Remembering local playwright & actor Vain Colby in his own words

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local playwright & actor Vain Colby passed over the weekend (December 31st) and residents are continuing to show their outpour love and support.

The McDowell County native was known in the Two Virginias as member of the theater & performing arts group, 4Pals.

Several of his locally acclaimed plays include Hearts of Coal, A House Divided, The Eleventh Hour and Passing of Pearl.

Colby talent was noticed even by those in Hollywood in 2017, the Eleventh Hour was optioned to be turned into a feature film.

“Someone saw the play who’s son just happen to be a producer in Los Angeles. She contacted him and said hey you really ought to read this he called me and I thought someone was messing with me,” said Colby.

“I sent him the script a week and a half later he called back and said hey we’re really interested in this we’d like to do a movie.”

The play told the story of what happens when a predominately Black church is destroyed and its congregation joins a predominately white church down the road.

In 2020 when Colby was nominated as a Hometown Hero he was quick to attribute any of his productions successes to his team.

“I don’t do this alone it takes a village,” said Colby as he reflected on his foray onto the stage.

“My love for theatre came when I was in like the third of fourth grade. They were having a school play. I missed the auditions to make a long story short the teacher walked in and said, ‘hey Little Joe just quit. We need a lead for the play,’” said Colby

I raised my hand and said ‘I’ll do it!’

Colby pointed to his team once more when discussing crafting any of his characters.

“You listen to your director like Julie Hurley and Thomas Lester. Your director they make you think, " who is this character?”

“The beauty of theater--you get to be someone else for about four or five months and escape yourself.”

“When I write I have a message in mind. Sometimes bitter pills are hard to swallow but they’re easier to swallow with a dose of humor and we always have a message that we want our audience to leave with.

In addition to theater, Colby was a floating manager at Grant’s Supermarkets throughout the Two Virginias and a spokesperson in the company’s weekly ads for several years. Prior to that he served as assignment editor and content manager at WVVA News.

Colby is survived by his husband, Jim Jenks. Sisters, Katheryn Jennings (Lee, deceased) of Northfork; Darlene Brooks (Butch McConnell Jr.), April Stevens Leggett of Princeton; Brother, Michael Brooks of Northfork, WV; God-Child Shi’hem Brooks of Princeton; and step-daughters Jennifer (Justin) Crenshaw of Choctaw, Oklahoma and Krissy (Evan) Spahr of Grand Junction, Colorado.

Visitation will be at the Granada Theater on Thursday, January 5th from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

The funeral service will be at the Granada Theater on Friday, January 6th at 10:00.

Reflections from fellow actors & actresses with 4Pals can be found here.

Reflections from community members can be found here.

A link to his obituary can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.