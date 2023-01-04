Raleigh Co. EOC gives Wednesday update on water crisis

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders say they’ve reached a positive turning point in the buildup of water pressure in their tanks.

Sweeneysburg and Fitz Knob are seeing decent gains. But some customers in Eccles are still without water.

Jonathan Stanely with Beckley Water said water is now flowing well to Sophia.

Prosperity tanks are also making gains— all customers dependent on that tank should be back in water.

Fitzpatrick tank also gained again last night and is holding water, allowing an increase in water distribution to Glen White and other areas dependent on that tank. Midway is also making progress as well.

Significant progress is also expected along Route 3 as the day and week progresses.

Several leaks are still being discovered on service lines.

Tams area is also making gains.

Lester shower stalls still open to public on Central Avenue from 9am-9pm

Raleigh County PSD is reporting gains in water distribution to Slab Fork and Helen, a trend that should continue. “A long ways to be out of the woods, but headed in the right direction,” the PSD spokesperson said.

Posey Saxon on Bolt side should start to see some water today, but not at its normal rate just yet.

Anyone who has not had water previously are still under a boil water advisory:

As for Raleigh County Schools will be closed through the rest of the week and will re-open on Monday.

911 is urging people to call their administrative line for non-emergencies. 1 (304) 255-9121 (Their 911 lines are seeing a 300 percent increase in calls.)

911 also asks motorists to be patient with trucks carrying pallets of water to areas in need as they have to travel at a slower speed.

Drinking Water Distributions for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, are as follows.

*Please note the times that each of these are available.* Gospel Lighthouse in Sundial: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Sophia City Fire Department: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Trap Hill Vol. Fire Department: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Coal River Vol. Fire Department: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Non-Potable Water Tankers and Dump Tanks remain the same. They are:

*YOU MUST BRING YOUR OWN CONTAINERS FOR NON-POTABLE WATER* Helen Park - Tams Hwy. / Berry Branch area Coal River Vol. Fire Dept. Whitesville Fire Dept. W. Main St., Sophia in front of train caboose Trap Hill Vol. Fire Dept.

For the elderly and individuals who have physical limitations and are unable to get out, please contact the 911 Center at (304) 255-9121 and assistance can be arranged.

Please do not call 911 for water-related information. 911 should only be used for emergencies.

