New businesses make Tazewell’s growing Main Street home

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -There are two new shops in the growing business landscape of Main Street in the Town of Tazewell.

One of those new businesses is The Vintage Room. The owners are a brother-sister duo and their store offers vintage clothing and other classic items.

“It’s like giving a second life to something that would have been discarded or stashed in someone’s home for years.” said co-owner Tanner Hale.

By bringing these once hidden items to light, The Vintage Room plans to offer a one-of-a-kind experience to Tazewell.

“It’s also nice to have something like this in Tazewell where we have a bunch of different types of shops but we haven’t had anything for vintage, specifically vintage. Like vintage clothing or vintage items.” said co-owner Hannah Hale.

And on the other end of Main Street is another unique business: The Happy Goat. It is a deli, merchant for local art,, and an outdoor outfitter.

The owner is hoping to use his shop as a way to inspire outdoor recreation in the area.

“The Appalachian Trail does go through Tazewell County. However it’s up in Burke’s Garden. So, we want to make some connections here and see what we can do to create more of a hiking community. I think that is certainly one of our goals.” said Happy Goat owner, Vince D’Amato.

Though these two businesses are quite different, they are weaving themselves into the tapestry of businesses on Tazewell’s Main Street.

