Jeremy Renner thanks fans for well-wishes in post from hospital bed

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed on Tuesday.(Source: Jeremy Renner/Instagram/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Jeremy Renner expressed his appreciation to his fans in an Instagram post Tuesday night from his hospital bed.

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he said, sharing a picture of his bruised face.

Authorities said Renner was seriously injured in a snow tractor incident on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day.

The actor, best known for playing Hawkeye in “The Avengers” movie franchise, was hit by his own snow tractor after freeing a vehicle stuck in snow, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
Princeton Community Hospital welcomes the first baby of the 2023
Princeton Community Hospital welcomes the first baby of the 2023
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
Officials say a scaffolding collapse left three people dead and two injured on East Morehead...
3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte

Latest News

Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
FILE - Cuban flags fly near the U.S. Embassy in Havana.
US reopening visa and consular services at embassy in Cuba
In this photo provided by Archana Sahgal, Aqeela Sherrills, an advisor to the nonprofit Hyphen,...
White House gun violence program with philanthropies ends