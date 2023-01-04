Dry conditions are on the way tonight, as we begin to cool down.

As this cold front exits our region, temperatures will begin to cool down, and we’ll begin to dry up a little bit. Tonight we are looking at temperatures to drop down into the upper 30s / low 40s. Might see a pop-up shower before midnight, but after that we should remain dry. We could still see a little wind coming from the west, with stronger gusts possible.

Temperatures tonight will be dropping down into the low 40s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will continue to be dry. Heavier clouds in the morning will lead to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow morning will be in the low 40s, and we will quickly warm up to near 50 degrees, peaking around 2 or 3 PM. By the evening hours, we will see increasing clouds, bringing temperatures down near freezing.

Highs will be in the 40s for most, though some may make it into the 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to Friday, we are looking at overcast skies, with temperatures in the 30s. Some of us could see some upslope snow showers, which could lead to some accumulating snow in our upper elevations. The main areas to keep an eye on are western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, as well as eastern Fayette County, as we could see up to two inches of snow. Meanwhile along our ridgeline we’re likely to see less than an inch.

Most of the snow will be along the western slopes. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the weekend, things warm up just a bit, bringing the chance for a wintry mix on Saturday, and rain into the beginning of next week.

