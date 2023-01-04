Director of PHFC gives tips for sticking to New Year’s resolutions

‘Sticking to resolutions can lead to a healthier lifestyle’ says Director
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -With the new year finally here, some people are participating in the time-honored tradition of making New Year’s resolutions – and trying not to break them. Chris Worley, the Director of the Princeton Health & Fitness Center, says there’s always a spike in membership around January, with people vowing to get fit in the new year. He adds the most important thing is a person’s “stick-to-it-ness” when it comes to being successful in the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle.

“I think the thing to do is to come and try to get in a routine that you can do, and if you can stick to it for two to three weeks, it will become part of your regular daily routine and make a lifestyle change with that,” says Worley.

Worley also suggests keeping yourself accountable by bringing a friend as a workout partner.

Throughout January, Princeton Health & Fitness Center will by lowering their 100-dollar joining fee down to 23 dollars in honor of the new year, 2023

