A cold front will bring rain and a few storms to the region today

Rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms will move through our region this morning. The rain could be heavy at times this morning. Hit-or-miss showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon; otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be mild once again with highs in the 60s this afternoon.

We’ll stay dry tonight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler as lows dip down into the 30s and low 40s.

A drier but cooler day is in store for Thursday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Winds will flip out of the northwest on Thursday night and Friday which will allow for some upslope snow showers at times. Little or no snow accumulation is expected for most; however, we could see over an inch in the highest elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

We are keeping an eye on this weekend as an area of low pressure will move by. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the track which will determine whether we see rain or snow showers. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

