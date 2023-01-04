A cold front will bring rain and a few storms to the region today

Cooler temperatures will funnel into the region behind this front
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms will move through our region this morning. The rain could be heavy at times this morning. Hit-or-miss showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon; otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be mild once again with highs in the 60s this afternoon.

Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms are expected this morning with more hit-or-miss activity this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry tonight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler as lows dip down into the 30s and low 40s.

Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms are expected this morning with more hit-or-miss activity this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

A drier but cooler day is in store for Thursday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 40s and low 50s is expected on Thursday.(WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will flip out of the northwest on Thursday night and Friday which will allow for some upslope snow showers at times. Little or no snow accumulation is expected for most; however, we could see over an inch in the highest elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most; however, the highest elevations could see over an inch.(WVVA WEATHER)

We are keeping an eye on this weekend as an area of low pressure will move by. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the track which will determine whether we see rain or snow showers. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

