Bluefield falters against Point in the second half, drops second in a row
Rams lose 59-49
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Rams charged ahead late in the second quarter but surrendered a 7-0 run to end the half.
The Skyhawks soared to a 10-point win after winning the second half by nine.
Bluefield lost 59-49 and drop to 6-10 on the season.
The Lady Rams also lost to Point on Tuesday. They fell 88-73.
