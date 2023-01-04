Bluefield falters against Point in the second half, drops second in a row

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Rams charged ahead late in the second quarter but surrendered a 7-0 run to end the half.

The Skyhawks soared to a 10-point win after winning the second half by nine.

Bluefield lost 59-49 and drop to 6-10 on the season.

The Lady Rams also lost to Point on Tuesday. They fell 88-73.

