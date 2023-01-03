Things get soggy tonight as rain moves in.

Temperatures will remain well above average
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A strong cold front is approaching our area, and soon we will see a consistent rain, with a chance for thunderstorms. Showers will start popping up tonight, with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder as well. Winds could also be a little gusty at times as we could see wind gusts in excess of 20 miles per hour. Temperatures tonight will be mild dropping down to the mid 50s.

Tonight some of us may see a few rumbles of thunder, but otherwise we will remain rainy.
Tonight some of us may see a few rumbles of thunder, but otherwise we will remain rainy.

Tomorrow morning the rain continues with off and on showers until lunchtime. After that the rain will become a little more widespread, leading to the chance for thunderstorms as well. Not looking at much of any severe weather, though winds could be gusty at times again, and the rain could be a little heavy. Highs Wednesday will be warm once again, as we sit in the low 60s. The rain looks to taper off around sunset, leading to isolated showers to end out the day.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible tomorrow as well.
A few rumbles of thunder will be possible tomorrow as well.
Tomorrow will be another warm day as we see temperatures reaching into the 60s once again.
Tomorrow will be another warm day as we see temperatures reaching into the 60s once again.

Thursday we are looking at cooler and drier conditions. Highs on Thursday will be back to seasonable levels, with temperatures in the upper 40s. Friday will be a lot cooler with highs in the 30s, and the chance for upslope snow showers. Stay tuned.

Full Forecast (01/03)
Full Forecast (01/03)
Rain and a few thunderstorms are expected this evening.
Mild conditions come along with the chance of rain and thunderstorms this evening
