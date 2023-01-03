Smith Mountain Lake search switches from rescue to recovery

PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire and Rescue, a search is underway for the bodies of two missing males after a boat capsized Monday. The boat was recovered Monday night.

The search had been considered a rescue mission until the focus switched to recovery of bodies. Investigators believe the bodies are in the water, and not near the dam.

The search is centered in the area of the Anthony Ford Boat Ramp in Penhook.

Searchers say fatal crashes are unusual this time of year, but pleasant weather got people out to the lake for recreation.

No other specifics have been released about the missing boaters. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

