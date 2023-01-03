School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole

Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept. 12.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 3, 2023
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus driver has been arrested by West Virginia State Police following an accident that sent six students to the hospital back in September.

According to West Virginia State Police, Walter Collie, 43, of Genoa, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed his bus into a utility pole on September 12, 2022.

Officials say about 40 students were onboard at the time of the accident along Mill Creek Road in Fort Gay.

Six students were injured and sent to the hospital.

Collie was arrested on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 for DUI with a minor and DUI causing injury.

Further information has not been released.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

