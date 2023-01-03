Remains of human fetus found behind building

Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the fetus in what they described as an “unknown stage of development.”(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – Authorities are investigating after remains of a human fetus were found behind a building in West Virginia.

Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department said the remains were found Monday around 8 p.m., according to a news release from the BPD.

Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the fetus in what they described as an “unknown stage of development.”

The fetus will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for further evaluation.

Police said they have located and identified who they believe to be the woman who was pregnant with the fetus, but they did not release further information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
Officials say a scaffolding collapse left three people dead and two injured on East Morehead...
3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte
Ranlo
Officer charged with murder after domestic dispute in North Carolina
Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born on Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:02 p.m.
CAMC Greenbrier Valley Med. Center welcomes first 2023 baby!
Princeton Community Hospital welcomes the first baby of the 2023
Princeton Community Hospital welcomes the first baby of the 2023

Latest News

Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails to win House speakership in 2nd round of voting
Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports...
The largest lottery jackpots in US history
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
2 adults, 2 kids rescued in ‘miracle’ after car plunges off cliff
Four people were rescued after a car plunged off a cliff in California. (KGO)
4 rescued after car plunges off cliff
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ pleads guilty in Brooklyn subway attack