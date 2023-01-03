Raleigh County EOC gives Tuesday update on water crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bolt should see some improvement today, which will help feed water to communities along Route 3.

Fitzpatrick Tank is also making gains, which should improve pressure and water flow to customers in and around Sophia, Helen, and the surrounding areas.

Customers who start to see water return are still asked to conserve water to help build up water pressure within the system. For many of the customers along Route 3, pressure in a tank in one area is dependent on starting water to another area. That’s why officials said it is so important for customers continue to conserve as they see their water service return.

Beckley Water and the Raleigh County PSDs are monitoring the situation closely and will make decision on the return to school on Thursday and Friday later in the week.

Beckley Water said nearly 98 percent of the water supply issues are due to customer leaks.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.