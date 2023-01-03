Princeton Community Hospital welcomes the first baby of the 2023

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -It’s New Year, new baby at the Princeton Community Hospital as they welcome the first baby born there in the new year. New Year’s Day was a “labor day” for Amaya, mom of the New Year’s baby at PCH. She and Sandy, the nurse who helped deliver her, say the baby came into the world with no apparent issues. The newborn baby girl weighs in at 7 pounds, 6.2 ounces, and is 22 inches long.

The baby’s name is Nova. Amaya said she found the name on the image sharing app, Pinterest. The app suggested an accurate name for little Nova. The word “nova” comes from the Latin word for “new,” a fitting name for a New Year’s baby.

