Princeton Community Hospital welcomes the first baby of the 2023

PCH welcomes baby Nova into the world!
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -It’s New Year, new baby at the Princeton Community Hospital as they welcome the first baby born there in the new year. New Year’s Day was a “labor day” for Amaya, mom of the New Year’s baby at PCH. She and Sandy, the nurse who helped deliver her, say the baby came into the world with no apparent issues. The newborn baby girl weighs in at 7 pounds, 6.2 ounces, and is 22 inches long.

The baby’s name is Nova. Amaya said she found the name on the image sharing app, Pinterest. The app suggested an accurate name for little Nova. The word “nova” comes from the Latin word for “new,” a fitting name for a New Year’s baby.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
Officials say a scaffolding collapse left three people dead and two injured on East Morehead...
3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte
Ranlo
Officer charged with murder after domestic dispute in North Carolina
Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born on Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:02 p.m.
CAMC Greenbrier Valley Med. Center welcomes first 2023 baby!
County Commissioner Greg Puckett shares memories of the late Vain Colby
County Commissioner Greg Puckett shares memories of the late Vain Colby

Latest News

County Commissioner Greg Puckett shares memories of the late Vain Colby
County Commissioner Greg Puckett shares memories of the late Vain Colby
The campaign has to have 450 before January 10.
License plate campaign to honor Virginia’s female veterans needs more applications to go before General Assembly
Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born on Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:02 p.m.
CAMC Greenbrier Valley Med. Center welcomes first 2023 baby!
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation