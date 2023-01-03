New Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies sworn-in


By Annie Moore
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two new Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies were sworn-in on Tuesday, the first new additions following the appointment of Sheriff J.C. Canaday last week.

Deputy Farnsworth Howard of Beckley has worked with the Beckley Fire Dept. since graduating high school and was inspired to serve by another deputy working in both departments.

“It’s a great honor to be part of such an esteemed department. You see all the time the black cruisers. You know they’re held to such a high standard. To be selected to that department, it’s an honor,” he said.

Deputy Matthew Dunlap hails from Fairdale and recently finished up service in the U.S. Air Force.

“I’m really looking forward to serving my community. I recently served in the Air Force and I’m excited to be able to give back to my community.”

Sheriff Canaday, who was sworn-in himself last week, said his office still has a few deputy positions his department is working to fill.

