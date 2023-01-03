New Raleigh County Assistant Prosecutor sworn-in

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new Raleigh County Assistant Prosecutor was sworn-in on Tuesday.

You may recognize Lindsey Thompson from her work as an attorney in both Raleigh and Wyoming counties. She brings to the table more than a decade of experience in law, including extensive work addressing the child welfare crisis through her work on Abuse and Neglect cases and serving as a Guardian Ad Litem (serving as a representative for children).

In her new role working for Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, she will be handling felony cases in front of Judge Andrew Dimlich.

“Since Mr. Hatfield has taken office, everything is going great. I’m excited to be a part of that. Everyone in that office does a great job and I’m ready to go,” said Thompson, following her swearing-in ceremony in front of Judge Andrew Dimlich on Tuesday.

Thompson’s family is no stranger to the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Her husband, Josh Thompson, is also an assistant prosecutor.

