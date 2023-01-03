Mild conditions come along with the chance of rain and thunderstorms this evening

High temperatures will climb into the 60s and possibly the low 70s this afternoon
Rain and a few thunderstorms are expected this evening.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
We are starting off dry with cloudy skies and some mild temperatures this morning. Highs will climb into the mid/upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Most of the day should stay dry with cloudy skies but we’ll see a better chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening.

Rain and a few thunderstorms are expected this evening, but we should dry up overnight. Temperatures will stay mild tonight with lows in the 50s for most.

A cold front will swing through our region on Wednesday bringing another round of rain and a few thunderstorms. Above average temperatures are expected once again on Wednesday with highs in the 60s for most.

A big cool down is expected for the end of the week. High temperatures will only top off in the 30s on Friday and that colder weather will come along with the chance for some snow showers as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

