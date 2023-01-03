Health experts discuss possibility of Damar Hamlin’s injury

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A scary scene unfolded on Monday night as the Buffalo Bills played the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, after making what seemed to be a routine tackle. Several minutes of CPR was required to restart Hamlin’s heart. It was later determined he had suffered cardiac arrest.

What caused Hamlin’s injury is still unknown but health experts say one reason may be more likely than others and that is commotio cordis. A rare injury involving someone being hit in the chest at a specific moment. It causes a change in heart rhythm and can stop the heart completely.

“Scary situation if that is the actual cause of what occurred which is just basically an innocent blow to the chest but at the right time, at the right spot, right when the heart is in a certain pattern of it’s heart rhythm,” said Cindy Keely, the Quality, Outcomes, Research and Analytics Director for the American Heart Association.

Keely and Dr. Kenneth McVey agree that it is too early to pinpoint exactly what happened to Hamlin. Dr. McVey is the team doctor for the football team at Richlands High School. He says commotio cordis is a possibility but the doctors treating Hamlin will perform other tests to rule out any other health issues. Until then it’s a guessing game.

“All this is really speculation but it makes sense looking at the mechanism of his injury. Usually commotio cordis, there’s really no way to diagnose it other than looking at what happened and ruling out other conditions as well,” said Dr. McVey.

Dr. McVey and Keely both say the chances of surviving cardiac arrest are slim to none because most times the person is alone and away from medical care. Both say Hamlin was lucky to have professional medical help a few yards away.

“You know unfortunate of what he had happen. But if you have the best medical providers, you have EMS and probably a number of team physicians. I mean there was a lot of medical staff available. Then you’re within five minutes of the nearest major medical center,” said Keely.

“Usually when this happens more often than not results in death unless the athlete receives prompt medical attention which this gentleman did,” said Dr. McVey.

The two say this situation is a solid reminder that everyone should try and take a first aid and CPR course, to arm themselves with the skills to step in and possibly save a life.

