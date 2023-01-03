Barred Owl released in Danville after being rescued in 2021

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Barred Owl that was rescued in Danville is now back in its natural habitat.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke released the owl at Calvary Baptist church Tuesday night.

The owl was rescued by someone a little over a year ago after he flew into a window at the American National Bank & Trust Co. in Danville.

He suffered from head trauma and injured his feathers, losing his ability to fly. He then went through months of therapy and recovered faster than anticipated.

“It’s always a good feeling when you’re able to make a difference and return something to the wild,” said Haley Olsen-Hodges, Director of Operations for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke. “It’s even better when you know how long and how hard you’ve worked and how much that animal has struggled to get to that point where it can go back. So, we’re very attached to him but also very happy that he gets to go free.”

If you see a bird hit a window, they say it is best to put it in a covered box and contact the Wildlife Center, as it will most likely have a concussion.

